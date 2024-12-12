Weather: Heatwaves, fire risks and damaging winds

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 13 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of the heatwaves continuing across multiple provinces, with fire risks and strong winds along the coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 13 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and small vessels at risk of capsizing in the locality between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State, and over Walter Sisulu and Makana Local Municipalities in the Eastern Cape as well as Greater Giyani and Ba-Phalaborwa Local Municipalities in Limpopo.

Advisories

The heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal tomorrow.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected over the northeastern parts of KZN, the Lowveld of Mpumalanga, as well as the Lowveld, Valley, and Western Bushveld of Limpopo.

ALSO READ: Weather: SA faces continued heatwaves, high fire danger and damaging winds this Thursday

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 13 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect very hot weather in the north; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/hVFo41HuaH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy fine conditions in the Lowveld in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be extremely hot.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/Hp1wPBlOHc — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the eastern and northern parts in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and very hot to extremely hot with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/DQVCt90fAv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot to very hot, conditions becoming partly cloudy in the east with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/8l1FJYzVpO — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm in the west and southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and hot to very hot.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/BxLHlgEmFh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated light showers and rain along the coastal areas and adjacent interior, clearing in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/B3oNmVtT9I — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and warm conditions but cool along the coast and adjacent interior. Isolated light showers are expected along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm in the extreme north, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered light showers and rain in the east from morning.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/0xMHRbWgzI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 12, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in the south; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm to hot but very hot to extremely hot in the north with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.