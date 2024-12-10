Weather alert: Heatwave persists as severe thunderstorms expected in KwaZulu-Natal

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 11 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, hail, and flooding are expected in KwaZulu-Natal. High fire danger and extreme heat persist in several provinces. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 11 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms resulting in damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail, and heavy downpours, which may lead to localised flooding expected over the central, western, and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, the western and southern parts of the North West, in places in the Free State, the West Coast District, and Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape, and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

The heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue over the northern and western interior of the Northern Cape until Wednesday, over the northern interior of the Eastern Cape until Thursday, and over Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State, and the northern and northwestern parts of KwaZulu-Natal until Friday.

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Lowveld of Mpumalanga and the Western Bushveld, Lowveld, and Valley of Limpopo until Friday.

ALSO READ: When will the heatwave end? Here’s when you expect it to cool down

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 11 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy weather with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon. It will be very hot in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/LTFz8IAOlA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon but scattered over the eastern Highveld. It will be very hot to extremely hot in the Lowveld.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/TKDyOmg11f — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers over the central and southern parts in the evening. It will be extremely hot in the Lowveld and Valley.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mHhPDDHRhW — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy in the east in the afternoon with isolated thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/2vwMLKyAoE — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy along the coast in the morning, where it will be warm; otherwise, it will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the central, northern, and eastern parts. It will become partly cloudy in the northeast in the afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/NSmPuG7WTD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather along the coastal areas in the morning and evening; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/mHILxQv0JH — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be fine and warm conditions but hot over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coast from the afternoon with light rain in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be fine and warm but hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated afternoon thunderstorms over the northern interior but cloudy south of the escarpment in the evening with light rain and fog.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/uvPsNuGwwQ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 10, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot but very hot in the north, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.