Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms in KZN and fire danger in 5 provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 13 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 13 September 2025.

Saws warns of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, as well as extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga, North West, Free State and the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 12-13 September 2025:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in places in the north, with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered to widespread in the south-east where severe thunderstorms are expected.#saws #saweather pic.twitter.com/nMmYvqTe9g — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2025

Weather warnings, Saturday, 13 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal – except the extreme northern parts. Expect localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges as well as minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Lowveld of Limpopo and Mpumalanga, the western parts of the North West and Free State as well as the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 13 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine weather over the northern Lowveld, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and warm to hot day with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

It will be fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the south in the afternoon.

North West:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme south-west.

Northern Cape:

Expect fine weather in the west with morning fog along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be cool to cold in places in the extreme south-west.

Western Cape:

The day will begin with morning fog in the north-western parts where it will be fine in the afternoon, otherwise cloudy to partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers along the south coast and north-eastern interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the north.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the east.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm but cool in the south. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme north, otherwise they will be scattered.