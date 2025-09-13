Level 2 weather warning: Severe thunderstorms expected on Sunday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 14 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Sunday, 14 September 2025.

The forecaster predicts partly cloudy and cool to warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming scattered to widespread in the east, where a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has been issued.

Weather warnings, Sunday, 14 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, strong damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail in the eastern parts of Mpumalanga. This will result in localised damage to infrastructure and settlements, localised flooding of susceptible roads and bridges, as well as minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and poor visibility.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the western parts of the North West and the northeastern parts of the Free State..

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Sunday, 14 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and warm weather, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog in the south-east, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east.

Limpopo:

It will be fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the north.

North West:

Fine, windy, and warm to hot conditions are expected, with partly cloudy skies in the east. Isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers can be anticipated.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the east, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers expected.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast and southern interior can be expected; otherwise, fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be fresh south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches over the extreme northern and north-western parts, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate west to north-westerly along the south coast in the morning, otherwise south to south-easterly, but westerly to south-westerly along the south-west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog patches in places, otherwise fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be light and variable.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog patches in the north and light rain in places in the east in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches in the north-west, where it will be partly cloudy, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

