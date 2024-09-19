Weather: Snow, strong winds and rain expected across SA this Friday

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 20 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of very cold conditions; disruptive snow in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Eastern Cape, and the Free State; disruptive rainfall in KwaZulu-Natal; and strong damaging winds and waves along the coast. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 20 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued orange level 6 and yellow level 2 warnings for disruptive snow resulting in disruption to services and the temporary cut-off of communities over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape and the south-western high ground of the KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in icy roads and the closure of some mountain passes for a short period of time is expected over the northern and central high ground of the Eastern Cape, Free State, and the western high ground of the KwaZulu-Natal.

Disruptive rainfall is expected over the north-eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Saws also issued yellow level 2 warnings for strong damaging winds resulting in difficult driving conditions and possible flying debris over the Northern Cape, western parts on both the Free State and the North West, and wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea and localised disruption to harbours or ports between Port Edward and Kosi Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central part of the Northern Cape.

Advisories

A cut-off low pressure system is expected to affect the Eastern Cape, KwaZulu-Natal, parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng from Friday into Saturday.

Very cold conditions (maximum temperatures below 10C) are expected over the interior of the Eastern Cape, the interior of KwaZulu-Natal, the southern and eastern parts of the Free State, and the Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga from Friday into Saturday while spreading to Gauteng on Saturday.

Snowfalls are expected over the southern and eastern high ground of the Free State, including the Lesotho border, the eastern and northern high ground of the Eastern Cape, the western and southern high ground of KwaZulu-Natal, and the southern highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga on Friday into Saturday morning.

The City of Tshwane Emergency Services Department urged residents to be cautious during the cold weather in order to ensure the safety and well-being of people, animals, and property by observing the following precautionary measures:

Extinguish paraffin fires with sand or a fire extinguisher.

If there is any fire danger to dwellings, such as shacks or houses, or vegetation or veld fires, call the toll-free number 107 for emergencies.

Burning charcoal produces large amounts of carbon monoxide, so do not leave this in the house when sleeping.

Never use fuels that are not designed for your heating unit.

Unapproved controlled burning must never be carried out (no controlled burning will be approved during this period).

Never leave children unattended near a burning candle or fire.

Make sure that all candles are placed in safe candleholders.

Never connect electricity illegally.

Never overload electrical plugs.

Never leave an imbawula or a coal fire to burn overnight without supervision.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 20 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy skies in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/4DFa7fW5gX — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east in the morning, spreading to the entire province with light snowfall over the southern part by the evening.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/635PnF6rfk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/9KoPcVn6GL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

North-West province:

Fine conditions await North West residents at first; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme south east.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/LD4UdrNe4R — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine weather in the west at first; otherwise, it will be cloudy, windy and very cold to cool, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers and possible snowfall over the eastern and southern parts.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZnnjiPuyoM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Northern Cape:

Fine conditions are expected in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but windy in the east and central. Isolated to showers and thundershowers over the south-eastern part by the afternoon.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/TKVS4qE1RC — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather over the central and eastern parts with morning rain along the south coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/JgSGPPF7j3 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be very cold and windy conditions in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with scattered showers and thundershowers. Snow is expected over the mountainous areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cold weather along the coast; otherwise, it will be cloudy and very cold with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-west, where it will be windy. Snowfall is expected over the high ground areas.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 20/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/vrZtKMbZQv — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 19, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to cloudy and very cold to cold conditions but cool over the north-eastern parts with widespread showers and rain.