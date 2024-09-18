Weather: Spring cut-off low to bring snow, very cold, wet and windy conditions this weekend

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

After a hot start to spring last week, weather conditions are expected to change significantly this weekend as a cold front cut-off low-pressure system will bring wintery conditions to the Western Cape, southern parts of the Northern Cape, and the Eastern Cape from Thursday.

The colder conditions will then spread to KwaZulu-Natal, the Free State, and Mpumalanga on Friday before reaching Gauteng, the North West, and Limpopo on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said, in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, that disruptive snowfall and bitterly cold conditions are expected to affect the high-lying areas of the Eastern Cape (especially the north-eastern high-ground) from Thursday, spreading to the eastern and southern high-ground of the Free State, the western and southern high-ground of KwaZulu-Natal, and extending as far as the southern highveld of Mpumalanga on Friday into Saturday morning.

Disruptive snowfall and bitterly cold conditions

“The public and small stock farmers are advised to take the necessary precautions ahead of the expected adverse weather conditions to ensure the safety and health of their animals,” Saws said.

Meanwhile, it has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 19 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of cloudy and cold conditions, widespread rain and showers, disruptive snow and wind, and waves for numerous parts of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

🌧️🌨️Weather & severe weather alerts for today & tomorrow, 18 – 19 September 2024.

Cloudy & cold to very cold conditions are expected over the southern & eastern areas, with scattered to widespread rain & showers. Snow is expected along the high grounds of the Eastern Cape.#saws pic.twitter.com/A2Wq1PnnOA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Weather warnings, 18 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued orange level 6 and yellow level 2 warnings for disruptive snow resulting in disruption to services, and the temporary cut-off of communities is expected over the north-eastern high ground of the Eastern Cape and icy roads, and the closure of some mountain passes for a short period of time is expected over the northern and central high ground of the province.

Yellow level 2 warnings were issued for wind and waves leading to difficulty in navigation at sea, and localised disruption to harbours or ports is expected between Saldanha Bay and Maputo, and wind leading to difficulty in navigation at sea is expected between Saldanha Bay and Alexander Bay.

Disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements and roads is also expected over the Garden Route of the Western Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the north-western and north-eastern parts of the North West province.

Advisories

Extremely hot conditions are expected over the north-eastern parts of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 19 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm conditions but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/qelNirT1AR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm weather but very hot in the Lowveld. It will become cloudy over the eastern parts in the evening with drizzle along the escarpment.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/sXIVY3poWR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in the north-east. It will become partly cloudy in the south-eastern parts in the evening.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/zu4LUxVnZ4 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

North-West province:

Fine and warm to hot conditions await North West residents.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/CmZffY4sr7 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm weather, but partly cloudy in the south-west where it will be windy and cold.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/OIH2fvbEld — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Northern Cape:

Fine, windy and cool conditions are expected, but partly cloudy to cloudy and cold in the south.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/KVwgISWv62 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cold with isolated showers and rain, except over the north-western parts, where it will be cool but scattered to widespread showers and thundershowers are expected along the south coast and adjacent interior. Light snow is also possible over the eastern mountains in the evening.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/8UW4iftMgL — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy skies and cold conditions with scattered showers and rain, but widespread in the south. Snow is expected over the high-lying areas.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy skies and cold weather with isolated to scattered showers and rain, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be very cold in places over the high-lying areas where snow is expected from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 19/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/63So3Fxofh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 18, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine conditions in the west in the morning; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain but scattered in the extreme south.