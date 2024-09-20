Get ready for a sunny braai day

Braai day on Tuesday promises warm weather in Gauteng, recovering from cold conditions and possible snow this weekend.

Braai day on Tuesday is expected to be warm after a cut-off low-pressure system will see temperatures drop to 5°C in parts of Gauteng.

But until Monday, people must be cautious during the cold weather to ensure the safety and well-being of others, animals and properties, says City of Tshwane emergency services department spokesperson Lindsay Zwelithini Mnguni.

“According to the SA Weather Service, an intense cut-off low-pressure system will bring very cold, wet and windy conditions to southern and eastern South Africa this weekend, with possible snow and scattered thunderstorms,” he says.

ALSO READ: Weather: Snow, strong winds and rain expected this Friday

“Cold to very cold daytime temperatures of between 8°C and 12°C is forecast over parts of Gauteng.” Zwelithini Mnguni says it is expected to weaken and exit the country from tomorrow afternoon.

Daytime temperatures are expected to recover quickly from Sunday into Monday.

Temperatures rise before braai day

Saws forecaster Thabo Magoro says the temperatures in Gauteng are expected to drop as low as 5°C in Vereeniging with maximum temperatures of 7°C tomorrow.

It will rise again from Sunday with warm temperatures up to 20°C, Magoro says..

“Tomorrow, Hammanskraal will reach a maximum of about 15°C and 21°C on Sunday.”

Magoro says multiple weather warnings including disruptive rain along the Garden route and snow leading to the closure of some mountain passes are expected over the northern and central Eastern Cape, with strong winds along Alexander Bay.

Vox Weather meteorologist Michelle Cordier says the weather will blow over in time to braai on Heritage Day on Tuesday.

“It looks like the weather is going to cooperate for braai day. “We only expect rain in parts of the Free State, North West and Eastern Cape, but not in Gauteng.

“It will be a nice day in Gauteng with temperatures in the mid-20°C,” she says.

“The weather isn’t looking so nice in the Cape on braai day. There it will be cool again after a few nice days during the weekend,” Cordier says.

ALSO READ: Saturday braai: 2 delicious braai recipes to try, including a yummy dessert