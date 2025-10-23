A fine and warm to hot Friday awaits

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 24 October 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has forecast fine and warm to hot conditions across the country for Friday, 24 October 2025.

A fire danger warning has been issued for parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, Friday, 24 October

Fire danger warnings

Extreme high fire danger conditions are expected over the western and extreme north-western parts of the Free State, and the eastern parts of the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 23 – 24 October 2025.

Fine & warm to cool conditions are expected, but it will be partly cloudy over the southern parts of RSA, with isolated showers possible over the western half of the Eastern Cape today. #saws #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/N4NxONDFKA — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 23, 2025

ALSO READ: Cape Town’s dam levels drop slightly as winter rains subside

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 24 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fine and warm weather, but hot in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and warm, but hot to very hot conditions in places on the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be a fine and warm to hot day.

North West:

Fine and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents on Friday.

Free State:

Residents can expect fine and warm to hot weather conditions.

Northern Cape:

There will be partly cloudy skies over the central parts, otherwise it will be a fine, windy and warm to hot day.

Western Cape:

Expect cool conditions in places along the coast, otherwise it will be fine and warm. It will become partly cloudy over the north-east in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over the interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect partly cloudy and warm to hot, but cloudy conditions along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect a fine and cool to warm Friday.