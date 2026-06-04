WATCH: Severe weather causes mudslides and floods in Western Cape

Residents in affected areas have been urged to avoid driving on flooded routes.

The Western and Eastern Cape have been rocked by mudslides, rockfalls, road closures, electricity outages and flooding.

Schools in the two provinces were closed this week, as storms battered communities.

On Wednesday, an unoccupied white Mercedes-Benz was reported half-submerged on a property on St. George’s Street, across from Heather Street in Bitou, Western Cape.

Meanwhile, residents in the Bitou area have been warned to avoid the municipal office at St. Patrick’s Avenue, which runs through Phyl Martin Park, as water has lifted the municipal septic tank out of the ground, making the area highly unstable.

Mudslides have also been reported along the R340 between Wittedrift and Plettenberg, due to conditions affecting the Bitou area. Resulting in the road completely closing as the extent of damage has isolated Wittedrift, where no traffic has been able to pass through.

Mudslides seen in Nature’s Valley on 3 June 2026. Video by: Bitou Municipality

Caution

Residents and visitors are advised to:

Avoid unnecessary travel where possible.

Adhere to all road closure signs and instructions from traffic officials.

Be alert for falling trees, rocks, and debris along roadways.

Never attempt to cross flooded roads or low-water bridges.

Keep a safe distance from areas showing signs of slope instability.

Healthcare service routes along Herold, George and Uniondale have also been cancelled from 3 to 5 June 2026 due to unsafe roads that have been caused by bad weather affecting the Garden Route District.

Residents who require urgent chronic medication have been urged to contact the nearest clinic.

Groot River is overflowing in the Western Cape. Picture: Bitou Municipality

Road Closures

The Knysna Municipality has closed the following roads due to localised flooding and waterlogged conditions that have been caused by recent rainfall:

Marlin Road

Rawson Street

Hospital Street

Charlie Lavack

Handel Street between Main Street and Agnar Street

Hospital Street Howard Street at the Golf Course

Although the intersection of Main Road and Hedge Street remains accessible, motorists have been urged to proceed with caution as water levels may fluctuate depending on weather conditions and tidal influences.

Interruptions

Water treatment plants, pump stations and sewage systems in Sedgefield remain under pressure due to the ongoing Eskom electricity outage.

Power interruptions continue affecting Sedgefield, Karatara and Brackenhill areas. According to Knysna’s Municipality, they remain in contact with Eskom and will communicate updates as it becomes available.

Rockfalls along the R102 Groot River Pass in the Western Cape. Picture: Bitou Municipality

Nature’s Valley

Flooding has been reported at the Groot River Bridge and low-lying areas. The Bitou Municipality has noted that severe weather conditions have also affected the Kalanderkloof River as it has overflowed, interrupting access routes towards the bridge.

Rockfalls and a landslide have been reported in the Western Pass, resulting in hazardous travel conditions. Motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel, especially after dark.

Emergency and road-clearing operations have been suspended due to unsafe conditions and will resume once it is safe to do so.

Residents are encouraged to remain indoors where possible, avoid flooded roads and bridges, and stay alert for falling trees, rockfalls, and other storm-related hazards.

Motorists are encouraged to exercise caution along wet roads in Western Cape. Picture: Bitou Municipality

When will it clear?

Stormy weather conditions are expected to clear up toward the weekend, with schools set to return on Friday.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected to persist, with isolated to scattered rain on Friday and Saturday.