Weather alert: Severe thunderstorms continue to batter parts of SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 25 November 2025.

Severe thunderstorms continue to batter parts of the country, with possible hail in Gauteng, Free State, Limpopo and Mpumalanga forecast for Tuesday, 25 November.

Meanwhile, the Western and Northern Cape face very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions. Here is what you need to know.

Weather warnings for 25 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms in the Highveld of Mpumalanga and northern Gauteng.

This could result in heavy downpours, flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, strong winds and excessive lightning.

A yellow level 2 warning has also been issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours in southern Gauteng, the eastern parts of the Free State, southwestern parts of Limpopo and in places over the Highveld and southern escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Flooding of susceptible roads, low lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, strong winds and excessive lightning are expected.

Fire danger warnings

Expect extremely high fire danger conditions over the extreme northwestern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of the Western Cape.

Advisories

The western parts of the Western and Northern Cape face very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions.

Expect a heat wave with persistently high temperatures over the Witzenberg Municipality until Wednesday, 26 November.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 24 – 25 November 2025.

Partly cloudy conditions are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers but widespread in places over the north eastern regions. Otherwise, fine. pic.twitter.com/U4GrBG1hU6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 24, 2025

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 25 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect cloudy and cool conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the Lowveld and northern escarpment areas. It will be cold along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise the weather will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the southwest, where it will be partly cloudy at first.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents in the extreme east, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy, windy and warm conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the eastern and central parts. It will be cloudy in the east.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog along the coast, otherwise it will be fine, windy and hot to very hot. It will be partly cloudy in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Expect fine and hot to very hot weather, but extremely hot in places in the West Coast district and warm along the southwest and south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be fine and warm, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day in places over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northwest.