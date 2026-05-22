Will the fog lift? Cape Town’s weekend weather

Motorists travelling in the early hours of Saturday have been urged to exercise caution due to foggy conditions.

Residents in Cape Town can expect mild and dry weather conditions this weekend, with fog forecast during the early hours on Saturday before clear skies emerge later in the day.

According to the South African Weather Service (Saws), no rainfall is expected over the weekend, with rain probability remaining at 0% on both days.

Foggy Saturday morning

The weather service forecasts foggy conditions in the early hours of Saturday, with humidity levels reaching 90% at both 2am and 8am.

Temperatures are expected to remain at 14°C during the early morning before climbing to 20°C by 2pm under clear skies.

The weather service said wind conditions will remain relatively moderate throughout the day, with south-south-easterly (SSE) and south-easterly (SE) winds dominating.

Wind speeds are forecast at 9.3km/h during the early morning and evening, increasing to 18.5km/h by the afternoon.

Saturday’s overview forecast indicates a minimum temperature of 13°C and a maximum of 23°C.

The weather service said there is no rainfall expected on the day.

Mild and cloudy conditions on Sunday

On Sunday, high-level cloud is expected for most of the day before cloudy conditions develop in the evening.

Humidity levels are forecast to range between 60% and 85% throughout the day.

Temperatures are expected to start at 15°C at 2am, drop slightly to 14°C at 8am, then reach a daytime high of 20°C at 2pm.

The weather service forecasts predominantly south-easterly to southerly winds on Sunday.

Wind speeds are expected to remain at 9.3km/h for most of the day before strengthening to 18.5km/h by 8pm.

Sunday’s overview forecast predicts a minimum temperature of 14°C and a maximum of 20°C.

The weather service again forecasts no rainfall.

Dry weekend ahead

The forecast suggests a stable, dry weekend for the Mother City, with clear skies on Saturday afternoon and mild, cloudy conditions on Sunday.

Motorists travelling in the early hours on Saturday have been urged to exercise caution in foggy conditions, particularly where visibility may be reduced.