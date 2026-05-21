Weather alert: A cloudy and wet Friday across SA

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 22 May 2026.

Cloudy and partly cloudy skies are expected across the country on Friday, 22 May, along with scattered showers and thundershowers in most provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 22 May 2026

The weather service has not issued any impact-based warnings or advisories for Friday.

Weather outlook for Friday & Saturday, 22 – 23 May 2026.

Partly cloudy & cool conditions are expected with isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers possible over the central & eastern parts of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/QbahgcSS2W — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) May 20, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 22 May:

Gauteng:

It will be a cloudy and cool day tomorrow.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches over the escarpment and western interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the northeastern parts. It will be cloudy over the southern parts in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog patches over the northern interior; otherwise, the day will be partly cloudy and cool becoming cloudy in the afternoon, with isolated showers and rain.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits, with isolated showers and thundershowers except over the extreme eastern parts.

Free State:

Expect partly cloudy and cold to cool conditions, with scattered showers and thundershowers in the extreme west, otherwise isolated except over the extreme eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

It will be a partly cloudy and cool day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the central and eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold weather is expected with isolated showers and thundershowers over the northeastern parts in the early morning. There will be light rain over the southwestern parts in the morning, spreading to the south coast and adjacent interior from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a cloudy and cool day with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the northeast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cold weather in places north of the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered over the western interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning fog patches over the interior; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme southwest.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.