Friday’s weather: Fog, cool weather across SA with isolated rain

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for Friday, 26 June 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a yellow level 2 fog warning for Mpumalanga on Friday, citing reduced visibility and risk of road accidents.

Meanwhile, the weather service has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 26 June 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 25-26 June 2026:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in places.#saws #WeatherOutlook #winter pic.twitter.com/iQ5t8P7rgh — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 25, 2026

Weather warnings: Friday, 26 June 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for reduced visibility due to dense fog, leading to difficulty in driving conditions and road traffic accidents, as well as short-term travel disruptions that can be expected over Mpumalanga, except for the northeast.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 26 June 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cool weather.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy conditions with widespread fog in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in places in the Lowveld with isolated rain and showers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy with morning fog in the eastern and central parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool with isolated rain and showers expected over the Lowveld and Limpopo Valley.

North West:

Partly cloudy and cool weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can expect morning fog patches over the eastern parts and along the Lesotho border; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool, becoming cloudy over the south-western parts.

Northern Cape:

The day will be cloudy to partly cloudy, windy and cool with isolated thundershowers over the western and central parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy conditions with morning fog patches along the coastal areas, with isolated to scattered thundershowers in the east; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool but warm along the west coast.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be warm in places; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the south-west.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, but cloudy in places south of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be fine to partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the extreme northeast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.