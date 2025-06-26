Weather alert: Snowfall in EC and very cold conditions in the three Capes

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 27 June 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 27 June 2025.

Expect light snow that could lead to traffic disruptions in parts of the Eastern Cape and very cold and windy conditions in the three Capes as well as the Free State. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today and tomorrow, 26-27 June 2025: 30-60% showers and rain is expected over the central and southern parts of RSA today but 80% in the SW. Snow is expected on the high-lying areas in the Cape provinces⚠️Damaging winds and waves, disruptive rainfall and snow pic.twitter.com/O6Ka2RSwTM — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) June 26, 2025

Weather warnings, Friday, 27 June

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued yellow level 2 warnings for damaging waves and winds between the Western Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Expect damage to coastal infrastructure and disruption to beach front activities along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Cape Vidal, as well as difficulty in navigation between Plettenberg Bay and Kosi Bay. The waves could also lead to the disruption of small harbours and/or ports for a short period, as well as small vessels taking on water and capsizing a locality.

Saws has also issued a yellow Level 1 warning for disruptive snow resulting in traffic disruption due to icy roads, and isolated loss of vulnerable livestock and crops over the Eastern Cape’s Senqu and Elundini local Municipalities in the morning.

Advisories

Expect very cold and windy conditions over the Western Cape, Eastern Cape, southern part of the Northern Cape and in places in the Free State.

ALSO READ: First the floods and now snow for Eastern Cape residents

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 27 June:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect fine and cold weather conditions throughout the day.

Mpumalanga:

Expect fine and cold to cool weather, becoming partly cloudy in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and cold to cool, becoming partly cloudy south of the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and cold to very cold weather awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents can expect partly cloudy conditions with morning fog in the west, otherwise it will be fine and cold to very cold.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog over the central and the western parts, otherwise it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but fine the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in places in the west, otherwise it will be cloudy and cold, but very cold in the northern interior and partly cloudy along the south coast and adjacent. Light rain is expected in the south-western parts.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will see light snowfall in the north at first, otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cold to very cold, but cool in places along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect light snowfall in the north at first, otherwise conditions will be fine and cold to very cold, but cool in places along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect isolated morning showers and rain in the east and along the coast, otherwise the weather will be fine to cold, but cool along the coast and adjacent interior, although partly cloudy in the north west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.