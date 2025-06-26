Eastern Cape faces snow warning after devastating floods leave 101 dead

As Eastern Cape residents prepare for another weather challenge this weekend, the focus remains on balancing immediate weather response with ongoing flood recovery efforts.

Eastern Cape residents, still reeling from catastrophic floods that claimed 101 lives earlier this month, now face another weather challenge as authorities warn of snowfall and damaging winds expected to hit the province this weekend.

The South African Weather Service has issued a Yellow level 2 warning valid from Thursday, 26 June 2025, until Friday, 27 June 2025, predicting snow in high-lying areas and dangerous coastal conditions that could disrupt traffic and pose risks to life.

An extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday predicts partly cloudy and cold to cool weather with isolated showers and rain in parts of the province.

Extended weather forecast for Friday and Saturday, 27-28 June 2025:

Snow expected in Eastern Cape high-lying areas

Provincial Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose confirmed that authorities are preparing for challenging weather conditions ahead.

“We have taken note of the Saws warning for less-than-ideal weather conditions in the province this week.

“Snowfall that may affect the flow of traffic in some areas; we are certainly expecting that in some of our high-laying areas, particularly Barkly East,” Binqose said.

The transport department is deploying resources to affected areas, with Binqose explaining: “We’ll deploy resources and personnel to those roads that are expected to be affected by this. Things such as graders to remove snow and officers to redirect traffic should there be any road closures.”

When asked whether the snowfall could lead to additional flooding concerns, Binqose expressed cautious optimism based on historical patterns.

“It hardly ever does, from past experiences, but we will take caution,” he said.

The weather service forecast indicates 30-60% chance of showers and rain across central and southern parts of South Africa, with 80% probability in the southwest.

Snow is expected in high-lying areas in the Cape provinces, accompanied by damaging winds and waves.

Dangerous coastal conditions predicted

The weather warning details severe maritime conditions, with a deep low-pressure system expected to bring strong to gale-force winds of 60 to 70 km/h along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and Port Edward.

Wave heights are forecast to reach 5m to 6m, with offshore areas potentially experiencing 7m waves.

Saws further warned of multiple impacts, including:

Difficulty in navigation for vessels at sea,

risk to small vessels of taking on water and capsizing,

potential rogue wave formation,

disruption of harbours and ports,

disruption to beachfront activities, and

danger to life.

Additional damaging winds are expected across several municipalities including Koukamma, Kouga, Ndlambe, Ngqushwa, Nelson Mandela Bay and Buffalo City Metro areas.

Eastern Cape flood disaster recovery continues

The severe weather warning comes as the province continues grappling with the aftermath of devastating floods that struck between 9-10 June 2025.

MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Zolile Williams provided a comprehensive update on the disaster’s impact during a media briefing on Thursday.

“As of today, 26 June 2025, we can confirm that 101 people have died following the disastrous weather condition that hit our province, with the youngest victim recovered in Mthatha, an infant of about 12 months,” Williams announced.

The death toll breakdown shows OR Tambo District accounting for 77 fatalities, Amatole District 10, Buffalo City 5, Chris Hani 5, Joe Gqabi 2, and Sarah Baartman 2.

Williams revealed that of the total deaths, 63 were adults and 38 were children, with 32 of the children identified as minors.

The MEC noted the emotional toll the disaster has taken on officials.

“Announcing additional fatalities each day since the tragedy began on the 10th of June has placed an immense emotional toll on the provincial government. The repeated need to relay such tragic updates has been both deeply painful and mentally draining to all of us.”

Billion needed to address infrastructure damage

The floods caused extensive damage across multiple sectors, with infrastructure repair costs estimated at R5.1 billion.

Williams broke down the financial impact: “About R3.2 billion is required across sector departments with R1.8 billion for the municipal infrastructure as per the municipal agency called Misa assessments.”

Housing has been severely affected, with 6 869 households impacted province-wide, excluding Nelson Mandela Bay Metro.

A total of 4 724 people have been left homeless, while 2 145 homes suffered partial damage.

The cost for temporary residential units is estimated at R461 million, though the province has allocated R120 million for immediate needs.

Road infrastructure repair costs alone are estimated at R935 million, with the Department of Transport re-prioritising 102 million rand from its budget, leaving a deficit of R832 million.

Currently, 29 roads remain closed in Chris Hani and 22 in OR Tambo districts.

The education sector has also been severely impacted, with 431 schools and 69 health facilities affected at varying degrees across the province.

Agricultural losses include 1 339 units of livestock and 1 803 hectares of destroyed crops.

Government response to Eastern Cape flood damage and recovery efforts

A national state of disaster has been declared in response to the widespread destruction, enabling additional funding and resources for recovery efforts.

The provincial government is implementing a phased disaster response plan, currently focused on immediate relief and stabilisation.

Williams outlined the accommodation strategy for displaced families: “The Department of Human Settlements in partnership with the OR Tambo District Municipality have successfully activated mass cash shelters, including bed and breakfast facilities and community halls, to provide immediate housing for displaced families in OR Tambo and Mthatha. These arrangements will remain in place for a 30-day period.”

Land has been identified for approximately 1 100 temporary residential units in Mthatha, while King Sabata Dalindyebo municipality is awaiting a council resolution on identified land parcels.

The provincial government continues restoring basic services, with electricity supply restored to over 80% of affected customers and over 95% of water supply restored in OR Tambo and Amatole district municipalities.

Ongoing challenges and appeals

The recovery process faces several challenges, including the complex task of relocating families from flood-prone areas.

Williams explained the approach: “We have not instructed anyone to return there because the challenge is you are sending the people back to those homes, and the structures have been affected because they have been underwater. So obviously the structural integrity will be in question.”

The government continues to appeal for support from private sector partners, requesting donations of non-perishable food supplies, toiletries, sanitary packs, nutrition packs, nappies, baby food, crockery and cutlery, washing basins and buckets, cleaning materials, stoves, clothing, shoes, and basic furniture.

Financial accountability measures

Addressing public concerns about financial management during the crisis, Williams emphasised the province’s commitment to transparency.

“I wish to assure the people of our province and South Africa at large that we are committed to ensuring financial accountability,” he said.

Williams highlighted the province’s track record, noting: “This government of the Eastern Cape cannot have more than 13 departments having clean audit opinions, and you still would find us being crazy when it comes to this disaster funding. So the systems we have, internal control mechanisms will be ignited and assist every department to ensure that funds are spent properly and value for money for each and every project is realised.”

The province has implemented multiple monitoring mechanisms, including the Provincial Infrastructure Coordination Committee (PICC) and risk-adjusted strategies for local government oversight.

