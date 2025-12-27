Cloudy skies, warm weather and thundershowers bring end to last weekend of 2025

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 28 December 2025.

The Western and Eastern Cape will be spared from thundershowers on the last Sunday of 2025, while North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, Free State and KwaZulu-Natal are warned of thunderstorms and possible hail.

Here is what to expect on 28 December, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws).

Weather warnings for 28 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours in North West, Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Limpopo, eastern parts of the Free State and the western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Expect flooding of susceptible roads, settlements and low-lying bridges or areas, excessive lightning and large amounts of small hail.

Fire danger warnings

Saws has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in the Kai !Garib Local Municipality and Francis Baard District in the Northern Cape.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 27 – 28 December 2025.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 28 December:

Gauteng:

Residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be a cloudy and cool to warm day, with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

It will be cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in extreme north.

North West:

Cloudy weather awaits North West residents in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers, but isolated in the extreme southwest.

Free State:

Residents can expect cloudy skies in the east in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. No rain is expected in the west.

Northern Cape:

The weather will be fine in the west; otherwise, partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in places in the extreme northeast.

Western Cape:

Expect a fine day in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot over the northern parts of the west coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be cloudy with light rain along the coast in the morning; otherwise, a partly cloudy and warm day awaits.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect cloudy skies with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated thundershowers in the northeast

KwaZulu-Natal:

There will be morning and evening fog patches along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.