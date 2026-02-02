Weather alert: Storms, fires and oppressive heat grip SA on Tuesday 

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region for 3 February 2026.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued warnings for heatwaves, extreme fire danger, and severe thunderstorms, with flooding risks and damaging winds affecting several provinces this Tuesday nationwide.

The weather service has released its latest weather forecast for 3 February 2026.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings: Tuesday, 3 February 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours leading to localised flooding of susceptible roads, low-lying areas and bridges, large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning, are expected over the western and central parts of Limpopo, as well as the northern Highveld and escarpment of Mpumalanga.

Saws also issued a yellow level one warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in localised flooding of low-lying areas, damage to property, and disruption to power supply and/or communication, which are expected in places over Inxuba Yethemba and Enoch Mgijima Local Municipalities of the Eastern Cape.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern parts of the Northern Cape and Lekwa-Teemane Local Municipality of the North West.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected in parts of Chris Hani, Joe Gqabi, and the northern parts of the Alfred Nzo District Municipalities in the Eastern Cape until Wednesday.

Hot and humid weather will result in very uncomfortable conditions over the northeastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Very hot to extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the Nama-Khoi Local Municipality in the Northern Cape, as well as the Beaufort West Local Municipality.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 3 February 2026:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated afternoon thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog in places; otherwise, the conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will start with morning fog in parts of the south; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld.

North West:

Fine and hot to very hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme southwest.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can look forward to fine and hot to very hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east and along the Lesotho border.

Northern Cape:

The day will be fine over the interior in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with very hot weather in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected in the south, but in the evening in the extreme north-west.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather with light rain over the southern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in the northeastern parts, where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected from the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior. It will become cloudy along the coast with evening rain and drizzle.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers over the interior.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect morning fog in places across the interior; otherwise, conditions will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the west and south.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.