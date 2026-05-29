Themba Zwane pens new Sundowns deal and starts for Bafana

Zwane will stay at Masandawana for at least one more season.

Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana start Themba Zwane has signed a one year contract extension that will keep him at Choorklop until 2027, the club confirmed on Friday.

𝗭𝗪𝗔𝗡𝗘 𝗜𝗦 𝗬𝗘𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 💛



Our Captain Themba Zwane has signed a new contract, extending his journey with Mamelodi Sundowns 👆



Here’s to writing more history in Yellow! 🏆 #Sundowns #ZwaneIsYellow pic.twitter.com/5QwB5uob4P – Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) May 29, 2026

On a good day for the 36-year-old, he was also named in Hugo Broos’ starting line-up for their international friendly against Nicaragua at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Friday evening.

Zwane’s long Sundowns stay gets even longer

Zwane has already been at Sundowns for over 15 years, having joined them in 2011 from Tembisa outfit Vardos FC.

In that time he has won a glittering array of trophies, including two Caf Champions League titles and nine Betway Premiership crowns.

He has also become a regular for Bafana under Hugo Broos, and is part of the 26-man Bafana squad that will fly to Mexico on Sunday for the Fifa World Cup finals.

The Sundowns playmaker was used mostly off the bench by Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso this season, though he still made 23 appearances in all competitions.

Zwane had said earlier in the week that he hoped to stay at Sundowns, with his previous contract expiring at the end of June.

‘My wish is to stay here and finish my career at Mamelodi Sundowns,’ he said. And now that wish has come true.

Bafana coach Broos, meanwhile, believes Zwane can play a key role for Bafana at the World Cup, even if he cannot last 90 minutes.

“You know how important Themba was to the national team before he was injured,” said Broos this week.

Zwane ruptured his Achilles tendon playing for Bafana in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo-Brazzaville in October 2024.

Broos – ‘Other players don’t have the qualities he has’

“The moment he was injured it was difficult to find a replacement for him. We tried several things but were hoping one day Themba would be fit. And we were worried because at that age it is not easy to come back.

“I know Themba is not ready for 90 minutes at that (World Cup) level. But he is a good player and can help us for 45 minutes or for 60 minutes or maybe for less than that.

“Other players don’t have the qualities he has. He has experience, he is intelligent in the game and he scores.”



