Weather alert: Heavy rains in Limpopo and extreme heat in Northern and Western Cape

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 30 September 2025.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 30 September 2025.

Flooding is expected in parts of Limpopo due to disruptive rainfall, while the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape are set to experience extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather forecast for today & tomorrow, 29 – 30 September 2025.

Isolated to scattered showers & thundershowers are expected over the central & eastern parts of the country, but widespread over Gauteng, Mpumalanga & KwaZulu-Natal with possible severe thunderstorms. #saws pic.twitter.com/3wM9jF5coZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 29, 2025

Weather warnings, Tuesday, 30 September

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 for disruptive rainfall in the northern parts of Limpopo. Expect localised flooding of susceptible formal or informal settlements or roads, low-lying areas and bridges, slippery roads and reduced visibility leading to motor vehicle accidents.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape.

Advisories

Expect extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the western parts of the Northern and Western Cape on Tuesday.

Strong north-westerly winds can be expected in places over the central parts of the Northern Cape, eastern parts of the Western Cape and the western interior of the Eastern Cape on Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 30 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect morning fog in the south, otherwise the weather will be cloudy and cool, but partly cloudy in the south-west.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise it will be a cloudy and cool to cold day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

There will be morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise conditions will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in extreme north.

North West:

Morning fog patches await North West residents in places in the east, otherwise it will be a partly cloudy and cool to warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Free State:

Residents can expect morning fog patches in the east where it will be cloudy, otherwise it will be cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers over the eastern parts.

Northern Cape:

Expect morning fog patches over the southern parts, otherwise conditions will be fine, windy and warm.

Western Cape:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot to extremely hot in the West Coast District.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high”.

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

It will be a cloudy day with fog in places over the interior in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise it will be partly cloudy, cool to cold with light rain along the Wild Coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can expect cloudy and cool to cold weather with isolated showers and rain, but scattered along the coast.