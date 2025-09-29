Joburg Emergency Services on high alert as rain falls across Gauteng

The South African Weather Service has forecast rainy weather across Gauteng.

Johannesburg Emergency Services say they will remain on high alert as rain continues to fall in parts of Gauteng.

Parts of the province experienced a wet weekend after the South African Weather Service (Saws) warned of adverse weather conditions that could lead to localised flooding.

High alert

With Gauteng expected to face cloudy skies with widespread showers and thundershowers, Joburg Emergency Services (EMS) Robert Mulaudzi said they are monitoring the weather conditions.

“It’s raining in most parts of the city of Johannesburg. Most roads are wet and slippery. Motorists are urged to exercise caution while driving, extend a safe following distance and avoid crossing roads and bridges which might be flooded.

“From our side, as the city of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert, together with our aquatic rescue unit, which is a specialised team which responds to water-related emergencies,” Mulaudzi said.

Mulaudzi encouraged residents to call the City of Johannesburg Emergency Services command and control centre for any life-threatening emergencies on (011) 375-5911.

Weather

Meanwhile, Saws has warned residents to brace for unsettled conditions across large parts of the country.

There is a likelihood of severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and cold weather in several other regions.

This comes as spring instability persists, bringing a mix of wet and chilly conditions to many provinces.

Severe weather alerts have been issued for multiple areas.

Warnings

A yellow level four warning highlights the threat of intense thunderstorms over the central and northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

These storms may bring heavy rainfall capable of flooding roads, low-lying areas, and bridges, as well as dangerous lightning, damaging winds, and hail that could harm infrastructure, vehicles, livestock, and informal settlements.

KZN

A separate yellow level two warning covers the east of Free State, where severe thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause localised flooding and damage to property.

Another yellow Level 2 warning advises of disruptive rainfall in the southern parts of KZN, where flooding in vulnerable settlements and on roads is possible, and slippery conditions may lead to minor accidents and reduced visibility.

In addition, very cold conditions are expected over the interior of the eastern half of the Eastern Cape on Monday.

