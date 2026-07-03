A frosty and cold Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 July 2026.

Damaging waves are expected to disrupt navigation at sea and beach activities in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 4 July, while morning frost and cold conditions have been forecast for most provinces.

Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.

Weather warnings for 4 July 2026

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruption to ports or harbours and beach activities along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.

Weather outlook for Saturday & Sunday: 4 – 5 July 2026.

Fine & cold conditions are expected into the weekend, but it will be partly cloudy in places across the southwestern parts and the northeastern regions of RSA. #saws #weatheroutlook #southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/lWsWF6DQNI — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) July 2, 2026

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 July:

Gauteng:

There will be morning frost in the central and southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

It will be a fine and cool day.

North West:

Morning frost awaits in in places; otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.

Free State:

Expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cold day.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.

Western Cape:

Cloudy conditions are expected at first, with morning frost in places over the eastern interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be morning frost in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cold, but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy from mid-morning.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Expect morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold to cool, but very cold in places north of the escarpment.

KwaZulu-Natal:

It will be fine and cool, but cold in the southwest.