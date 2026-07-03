A frosty and cold Saturday ahead

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region on 4 July 2026.
Damaging waves are expected to disrupt navigation at sea and beach activities in KwaZulu-Natal on Saturday, 4 July, while morning frost and cold conditions have been forecast for most provinces.
Here is what weather to expect tomorrow, according to the South African Weather Service.
Weather warnings for 4 July 2026
Impact-based warnings
The weather service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised difficulty in navigation for small vessels and disruption to ports or harbours and beach activities along the KwaZulu-Natal coastline.
Provincial weather forecast
Here’s what to expect in your province on 4 July:
Gauteng:
There will be morning frost in the central and southern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.
Mpumalanga:
Expect morning frost in places over the Highveld; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool, but warm in places in the Lowveld.
Limpopo:
It will be a fine and cool day.
North West:
Morning frost awaits in in places; otherwise conditions will be fine and cool.
Free State:
Expect morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be a fine and cold day.
Northern Cape:
There will be morning frost in places; otherwise, it will be fine and cold to cool.
Western Cape:
Cloudy conditions are expected at first, with morning frost in places over the eastern interior. Otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold.
Eastern Cape (western half):
There will be morning frost in places in the north; otherwise, it will be fine and cold, but cool along the coast. It will become partly cloudy from mid-morning.
Eastern Cape (eastern half):
Expect morning frost in places over the interior; otherwise, the weather will be fine and cold to cool, but very cold in places north of the escarpment.
KwaZulu-Natal:
It will be fine and cool, but cold in the southwest.