Cold and wet weather to last until Friday, when temperatures will start to rise

Here's what weather you can expect on Thursday.

South Africans should expect cool and wet weather on Thursday, especially in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal.

Wednesday’s weather alert: Extreme fire danger and damaging wind warnings

Weather warnings, Thursday 12 September

The SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging waves resulting in localised disruptions to roads, harbours and/ports between Cape St Francis and Port Edward.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over western and southern parts of the North West Province, extreme north-eastern parts of Northern Cape, northern and western parts of Free State, southern parts of the Chris Hani local municipality of Eastern Cape.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

Kwazulu Natal Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 12/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/fhAD3X0Oo2 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2024

Provincial weather forecast, Thursday 12 September

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm but cloudy in lowveld in the morning.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but partly cloudy with morning fog over the central parts.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the south, where it will be fine.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm, and windy in the west in the afternoon, otherwise partly cloudy along the coast where it will be cool.

The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Morning fog over the central interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool. It will become fine in the west and north from late afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate northerly to north-westerly along the west coast, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly becoming moderate south-westerly along the south coast in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy south of the escarpment with scattered morning showers and rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, but moderate southwesterly in places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape Today 's Weather overview: 11.9.2024 pic.twitter.com/0S8k1BYNTD — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 11, 2024

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm to hot but cloudy south of the escarpment with scattered morning showers and rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior, but isolated along the Wild coast.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north of Durban, otherwise light to moderate south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.