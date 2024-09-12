Weather alert: Hot and partly cloudy conditions and extremely high fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 13 September 2024.

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in six provinces; otherwise, it will be hot and partly cloudy for the rest of the country. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 13 September

Fire danger warnings

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions expected in places over the eastern parts of the Northern Cape, North West, and southwestern Limpopo, in places in the Free State, in the in the northern parts of the Eastern Cape, and in the extreme northern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

ALSO READ: Cold and wet weather to last until Friday, when temperatures will start to rise

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 13 September:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/4NOJVaPbt6 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot weather, but partly cloudy in the south.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/1SthTQhAnR — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and hot to very hot.

Limpopo Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/5uDGKqX01T — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot conditions await North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine weather in the west; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine in the west.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/lXwgaOpt4j — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

Northern Cape:

Windy conditions are expected in the east; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in the extreme west.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/0OFCMmFHfP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog in the western and northern parts; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the north-east.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/26pq7QPbS9 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy skies along the coast with evening fog; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy skies over the extreme east and along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine and cool, but warm over the central and northern interior. Evening fog is expected in places over the central interior.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 13/09/2024 pic.twitter.com/V5rZW2Yfgk — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 12, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog in places; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but very hot in places in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.