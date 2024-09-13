Heatwave: Joburg 30°C, Pretoria 32°C, Thabazimbi 39°C tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Saturday.

The latest weather forecast says much of South Africa will see high temperatures on Saturday as a heatwave is expected to grip some provinces until Sunday.

Only regions along the coast will still be cool, with Cape Town hitting a maximum of 17°C tomorrow.

Friday’s weather alert: Hot and partly cloudy conditions and extremely high fire danger

Weather warnings, Saturday 14 September

The SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the eastern and northern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over the Free State and North West, the western and northern parts of Limpopo, the south-western parts of Gauteng, the northern Lowveld of Mpumalanga, the extreme northern interior of the Eastern Cape and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Advisories

A heat wave with persistently high temperatures is expected in places over Limpopo and Mpumalanga until at least Sunday.

Very hot and humid weather resulting in extremely uncomfortable conditions are expected in the Lowveld, Limpopo Valley and Western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 14 September

Gauteng:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the south in the evening. It will be very hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and hot to very hot.

Limpopo:

Fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot in places in the Lowveld.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-west.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except the west and north. It will be fine in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog in places in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly along the west and south-west coast, otherwise light and variable.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise fine and cool, but cloudy with light rain and drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior mainly in the morning.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, but south-easterly in the afternoon.

It will become moderate to fresh north-easterly in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but light rain and drizzle along the coast and adjacent interior.

It will be windy and warm in places in the north. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly, becoming south-easterly in the afternoon, but north-easterly at night.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon, except in the north-east. It will be hot in places in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly in the extreme north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.