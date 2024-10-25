Cut-off low system to hit SA on Sunday, bringing lots of rain

The cut-off low pressure system will bring at least an 80% chance of rain in some regions on Sunday and Monday.

While some rain and thunderstorms are expected on Saturday, South Africans should expect more rainy weather when a cut-off low pressure system hits on Sunday and lasts until at least Monday.

Weather warnings, Saturday 26 October

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 1 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in large amount of small hail, localised flooding to susceptible roads over south-eastern parts of Mpumalanga on Saturday.

A yellow level 1 warning was issued for damaging winds resulting in some transport routes and travel services affected by fallen trees with localised disruptions of harbours and/or ports along the coast between Plettenberg Bay and East London.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Northern Cape, North West, the western part of the Free State as well Western Bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

Impact-based warnings for Sunday to Monday (28-29 October):

Saws issued a yellow Level 4 warning for disruptive rain leading to flooding of roads and Settlements as well as damage to infrastructure over Cape Winelands, City of Cape Town, Overberg and southern parts of West Coast Districts of the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

A yellow Level 3 warning was issued for damaging wind and waves leading to danger to navigation and disruptions to ports and small harbours between Lambert’s Bay and Plettenberg Bay on Sunday into Monday.

Expected weather for Sunday, 27/10/2024- Cut-off low will make landfall over the SW parts of RSA resulting in 30% to 60% showers and thundershowers but 80% in the SW where disruptive rainfall and winds are expected. pic.twitter.com/q3rEA27SWJ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) October 25, 2024

Saws issued a yellow Level 2 warning for disruptive rain leading to localised flooding of susceptible settlements or roads, low lying areas and bridges over the southern Namakwa of the Northern Cape, northern parts of the West Coast, western parts of the Central Karoo as well as over most parts of the Garden Route district of the Western Cape on Sunday into Monday.

It issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging Winds leading to difficult driving conditions and localised damage to settlements over the City of Cape Town, Cape Winelands, Overberg, Garden Route and Central Karoo municipalities of the Western Cape as well as over the Karoo Hoogland municipality of the Northern Cape on Sunday.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 26 October

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm but hot in the north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the in the western Highveld where it will be partly cloudy.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east with morning fog along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the central and south-eastern parts.

It will be very hot in places over the Western Bushveld.

North West Province:

Fine and hot to very hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east.

Free State:

Cloudy in the east at first where it will become partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon, otherwise fine warm to hot.

Northern Cape:

Cloudy with early morning fog patches along the northern coastline where it will be cool, otherwise fine, windy and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east and central.

It will become cloudy over the extreme western parts with a chance of light rain from late evening.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, becoming west to south-westerly from the afternoon, but north-westerly from late evening.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches in the Breede Valley and Little Karoo, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming cloudy over the extreme western parts with a chance of light rain from late evening. It will be cool in places along the south coast.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southerly to south-easterly along the west coast, where it will become moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly by the afternoon otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy in places along the coast, otherwise fine and warm, but cool along the coast. The wind along the coast will be light north-westerly, becoming fresh to strong easterly from late morning, but north-easterly at night.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog in places south of the escarpment in the morning and again at night, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate westerly, becoming fresh to strong north-easterly from the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over interior, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be warm in the west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming north-easterly by late afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

Today’s weather forecast: Hot and partly cloudy conditions with possible rain in Mpumalanga and KwaZulu-Natal