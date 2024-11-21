More hot and humid weather tomorrow, with thunderstorm warning for KZN

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Hot and humid weather is expected on Friday, with showers and thundershowers expected across portions of the country.

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms has also been issued for regions in KwaZulu-Natal.

Weather warnings, Friday 22 November

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with damaging winds, excessive lightning, hail and heavy downpours over western and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal, which may lead to localised damage to infrastructure, settlements(informal), property, vehicles, livelihood and livestock.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over most of the central Northern Cape as well as northern bushveld of Limpopo.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Friday 22 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be hot in places.

Limpopo:

Fine at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers except in the extreme northern parts.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the west.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cool along the coast with morning fog patches, otherwise partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot, but very hot in the west. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy with morning fog along the west coast becoming partly cloudy and warm but cool along the south coast with light rain in the east from the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly but light easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with light rain and showers in the south-east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot, but warm along the coast.

It will become cloudy in the south from evening with light rain in places along the coast and adjacent interior in the extreme west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate easterly at first, otherwise light to moderate southwesterly, but fresh in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and rain, but isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate southwesterly in the morning and evening, otherwise light to moderate easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be easterly to southeasterly in the south during the first half of the day, otherwise moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming strong in places.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

