Hot weather expected tomorrow – fire danger in three provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The weather on Saturday will be warm to very hot for the most part. Some showers and thundershowers are on the cards and a fire danger warning has been issued.

Weather warnings, Saturday 23 November

Impact-based warnings

In its latest regional forecast, the SA Weather Service (Saws) said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State as well as Greater Giyani Local Municipality in Limpopo.

Advisories

There are no weather advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Saturday 23 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

It will be hot in the extreme north.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers. It will be hot to very hot in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North West:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme eastern parts.

It will be fine over the western parts.

Free State:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers over the extreme east.

It will be fine over the western parts.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy with morning fog in the west, otherwise fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly reaching strong south of Port Nolloth from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy and cool along the coast, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh westerly to north-westerly between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay in the morning, becoming easterly to south-easterly from the afternoon, otherwise light and variable in the morning becoming moderate to fresh southwesterly from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy at first, otherwise fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy along the coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in the north, otherwise cloudy and warm with light rain in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming moderate easterly in the afternoon, but north-easterly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, becoming cloudy in the east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light northerly to north-easterly in the north at first, otherwise moderate to fresh southwesterly, reaching strong in places at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.