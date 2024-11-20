Storms with heavy rain, hail and disruptions threaten KZN, WC and EC

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Thursday, 21 November 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with hail, heavy rain, and lightning in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 21 November

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level 4 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage to settlements, property, vehicles, infrastructure, and disruptions to municipal services in the extreme southern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to settlements and property, temporary structures, and difficult driving conditions are expected over the southern and central parts of KwaZulu-Natal and the Wild Coast and adjacent interior of the Eastern Cape. A Yellow Level 2 warning was issued.

Meanwhile, a yellow level 3 warning was also issued for severe thunderstorms resulting in heavy downpours. Large amounts of small hail and excessive lightning are expected along the south coast of the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Thursday, 21 November:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but hot in places in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot conditions, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon but isolated in the extreme west and north.

Northern Cape:

The day will start with morning fog patches along the coast; otherwise, it will be fine, windy, and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers in the extreme east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the West Coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm, but cloudy and cool with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be cloudy and warm conditions with light rain along the coast in the morning but isolate to scattered showers and thundershowers from the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be cloudy and warm weather with scattered thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to partly cloudy and warm to hot weather with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.