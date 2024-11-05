No more snow expected on Wednesday, only rain

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Snow in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Picture: X

After some snow in high-lying areas in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday, the weather is expected to start normalising on Wednesday.

Some showers and thundershowers are expected and temperatures will range from cold at the cost to hot inland.

Snow fell in the Eastern Cape on the Lootsberg pass near Graaff-Reinet this morning. More photos at https://t.co/qs5oMScTA4 #snowvember #snow #africansnow pic.twitter.com/AlmiBydrCT — Snow Report Southern Africa (@SnowReportSA) November 5, 2024

Weather warnings, Wednesday 6 November

The SA Weather Service (Saws) issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements and major travel disruptions and disruptions of municipal and other essential service over the south-western parts of Limpopo, extreme eastern parts of the North West Province, Gauteng, and the western highveld of Mpumalanga, in its regional forecast.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western half of the North West Province as well as in places in Free State and Northern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast, Wednesday 6 November

Gauteng:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool, with isolated thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

Limpopo:

Cloudy in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cool over the central areas with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the south-west.

North West Province:

Fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy in the east where isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Free State:

Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool in the south, otherwise fine and warm to hot.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly, but near gale force in the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cloudy over the Karoo in the morning, otherwise fine and cool to warm, but hot along the West Coast.

It will become partly cloudy along the south coast from the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong south to south-easterly, but near-gale along the south-west at first and from the afternoon. It will be moderate to fresh east to north-easterly along the south coast in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy and cool with a chance of light early morning rain in places along the coast and in the southeast, clearing from the west.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-easterly, but light northeasterly in places at first.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy in the north-west, otherwise cloudy and cool with a chance of rain and showers in places south of escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate southerly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north-west.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.

