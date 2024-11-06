Gauteng residents warned to brace for severe thunderstorms

The Eastern Cape also experienced heavy snowfall in November, which was last seen in 1939.

Following a scorching heatwave, Gauteng residents have now been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms expected to hit the province on Wednesday.

There was a slight chill and light rain in some parts of the province on Tuesday as it recovered from the hot weather.

Alert

Regional weather forecaster Gauteng Weather issued a warning on Tuesday about severe thunderstorms.

“Alert: the SA Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a warning for the possibility of severe thunderstorms across Gauteng on Wednesday!!!” it said in a post on X (formally Twitter).

SAWS issued a yellow level 2 warning about the adverse weather condition.

“Severe thunderstorms resulting in damage or loss of infrastructure, settlements and major travel disruptions and disruptions of municipal and other essential service are expected over the south-western parts of Limpopo, extreme eastern parts of the North West Province, Gauteng, and the western highveld of Mpumalanga.”

Traffic is likely to be impacted by the severe thunderstorms, with the Johannesburg Emergency Services urging motorists to take extra precautions when driving.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the western half of the North West Province as well as in places in Free State and Northern Cape.

November snowfall since 1939

Meanwhile, an unusual phenomenon of some snowfall blanketed the Eastern Cape which resulted in the closure of certain roads.

According to Saws, climate records show that the last time South Africa saw such heavy November snowfall was in 1939.

Warning

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said rapid response teams are on high alert.

“This curious phenomenon of a snowfall in November adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape as most areas are affected by heavy rains that have led to slippery conditions as well as poor visibility in some areas.

“However, we are keeping a close eye on the affected mountain passes by this unusual snowfall on Wapadsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock), This rain is also posing a challenge to our road infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. So we are calling on road users to be extra vigilant at all times,” Binqose said.

