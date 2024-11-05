News

Home » News

Avatar photo

By Faizel Patel

Senior Digital Journalist

3 minute read

5 Nov 2024

11:19 am

‘Curious snow phenomenon’ may force closure of Eastern Cape roads [VIDEO]

'This curious phenomenon of a snowfall in November adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape...'

'Curious snow phenomenon' may force closure of Eastern Cape roads

Picture: Screengrab.

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said an unusual phenomenon of some snowfall may force the closure of Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaf Reinet.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued orange and yellow level warnings for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements and roads.

Saws said disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements and roads, and damage to property is expected over the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Watch the snow in the Eastern Cape

‘Curious phenomenon’

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said rapid response teams are on high alert.

“This curious phenomenon of a snowfall in November adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape as most areas are affected by heavy rains that have led to slippery conditions as well as poor visibility in some areas.

“However, we are keeping a close eye on the affected mountain passes by this unusual snowfall on Wapadsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock), This rain is also posing a challenge to our road infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. So we are calling on road users to be extra vigilant at all times,” Binqose said.

ALSO READ: KZN residents urged to take precautions after lightning kills one, injures three

KZN warning

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to take precautions after one person was killed and three others were injured due to inclement weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Members of the Mkhize family were struck by lightning in their Mooi-Mpofana home on Monday.

It is believed the victims were inside their home when the lightning struck, resulting in one fatality. The injured include an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at a hospital.

The tragedy comes as severe weather conditions persist in the province. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said disaster management teams are monitoring the situation following a weather warning issued by the Saws.

ALSO READ: Gauteng heatwave continues as some provinces receive storm warnings

Read more on these topics

Eastern Cape KZN Weather snow South African Weather Service (Saws) weather warnings

For more news your way

Download our app and read this and other great stories on the move. Available for Android and iOS.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News New Eskom tariff plan ‘needs to face class action suit’
Crime Mark Lifman and the dark underworld: Yuri the Russian, Cyril Beeka and the battle for ‘the doors’
Motoring Petrol price: Motorists to pay more at the pumps from Wednesday
News Government tightens rules on unwanted direct marketing – here’s what you need to know
Crime Mark Lifman shot dead in George

For more news your way

Download The Citizen App for IOS and Android

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES