‘Curious snow phenomenon’ may force closure of Eastern Cape roads [VIDEO]

'This curious phenomenon of a snowfall in November adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape...'

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said an unusual phenomenon of some snowfall may force the closure of Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaf Reinet.

This comes after the South African Weather Services (Saws) issued orange and yellow level warnings for disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements and roads.

Saws said disruptive rain leading to flooding of settlements and roads, and damage to property is expected over the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Watch the snow in the Eastern Cape

The Eastern Cape Transport Department said an unusual phenomenon of some snowfall in may force the closure of Lootsberg Pass on the N9 between Middelburg and Graaf Reinet. Video: EC DoT #EasternCape #Weather #Snow @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/dnQkblQrhb — 𝙵𝚊𝚒𝚣𝚎𝚕 𝙿𝚊𝚝𝚎𝚕 ⚡️ (@FaizelPatel143) November 5, 2024

‘Curious phenomenon’

Eastern Cape Transport Department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said rapid response teams are on high alert.

“This curious phenomenon of a snowfall in November adds another dimension to already challenging conditions in the Eastern Cape as most areas are affected by heavy rains that have led to slippery conditions as well as poor visibility in some areas.

“However, we are keeping a close eye on the affected mountain passes by this unusual snowfall on Wapadsberg Pass on the N9 between Graaff Reinet and Nxuba (Cradock), This rain is also posing a challenge to our road infrastructure, particularly in rural areas. So we are calling on road users to be extra vigilant at all times,” Binqose said.

KZN warning

Meanwhile, the eThekwini Municipality has warned residents to take precautions after one person was killed and three others were injured due to inclement weather conditions in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

Members of the Mkhize family were struck by lightning in their Mooi-Mpofana home on Monday.

It is believed the victims were inside their home when the lightning struck, resulting in one fatality. The injured include an infant and two adults, who are receiving treatment at a hospital.

The tragedy comes as severe weather conditions persist in the province. The Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs said disaster management teams are monitoring the situation following a weather warning issued by the Saws.

