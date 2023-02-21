Heatwave conditions expected in Northern Cape from Thursday

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued an alert for heatwave conditions in the Dawid Kruiper and Kai !Garib Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape from Thursday until Sunday.

“Under these conditions, prolonged exposure to direct sunlight poses health risks, hence it is advisable to seek shade and keep hydrated,” warned the weather service on Tuesday.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Dawid Kruiper, Kai !Garib, the Kamiesberg Local Municipalities of the Northern Cape as well as Naledi Local Municipality of the North West, on Wednesday.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Morning fog in places in the south, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog patches along the escarpment and the Highveld areas, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm but cloudy in the east with a chance of light rain and showers.

Limpopo: Morning fog in places along the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm but cloudy in the east with isolated showers and rain, including the northern parts.

North West: Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches.

Free State: Fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy in the east with morning fog patches.

Northern Cape: Fine and hot to very hot weather, but cool to warm along the coast with moderate easterly along the south coast but fresh to strong southerly to south-easterly in the west and south-west.

Western Cape: Fine and cool to warm but hot weather in places over the interior of the West Coast District. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and warm weather. The wind along the coast: Will be light northerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places south of the escarpment at first, otherwise fine and warm but partly cloudy along the coast. The wind along the coast: light northerly, but moderate to fresh north-easterly from late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog with a chance of drizzle over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in places in the north. Isolated showers and rain expected in the extreme east and the north.

The wind along the coast will be gentle to moderate southerly to south-easterly in the north, otherwise moderate to fresh easterly to north-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.