Level 2 warning for waves between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for waves, which will result in “very rough and choppy seas” between Cape Point and Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday.

The same warning has been issued for wind and waves between Plettenberg Bay and Durban, subsiding by the late afternoon.

A yellow level 1 warning for storm surge has been issued along the eastern parts of the south coast (Mossel Bay to Plettenberg Bay), on Tuesday morning.

Yellow level 1 warning: Storm surge: Western Cape: 20/2/2023 14:00 – 21/2/2023 08:00 pic.twitter.com/g7loGO0vgZ — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 20, 2023

Tropical Cyclone Freddy

The weather service has warned that ‘Freddy’ may make landfall this Friday near Beira, a large port city roughly midway along the Mozambican coastline.

“Thereafter, there is a possibility (albeit small) that ‘Freddy’ might move inland, possibly affecting eastern Zimbabwe and perhaps including the north-eastern sector of Limpopo province,” said the weather service.

In the event of the latter scenario, even the weakened, dissipating remnants of ‘Freddy’ would still have the capacity to deliver significantly heavy rainfall as well as the possibility of extensive flooding, said the weather service.

“In the light of the recent (unrelated) flooding event which affected Limpopo and Mpumalanga last week, any renewed flooding over last-mentioned regions could potentially be catastrophic.”

The weather service said it was monitoring Freddy’s development.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Fine in the south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo: Fine in the extreme south-west, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers.

North West: Fine and warm weather.

Free State: Fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape: Fine and warm to hot, but cloudy in the west at first where it will become partly cloudy. It will be cool along the coast and the adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be fresh south to south-easterly, becoming strong from the afternoon.

Western Cape: Cloudy along the south and south-west coast, otherwise partly cloudy and cool except in places along the west coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh west to southwesterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool in the south with light rain in places, otherwise partly cloudy and warm. The wind along the coast will be Fresh south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the extreme north otherwise partly cloudy and warm with night time fog expected to the south-east of Queenstown. The wind along the coast will be Fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north. It will be cloudy with isolated showers and rain in the east in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.



