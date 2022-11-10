Level 6 warning: Severe thunderstorms to hit parts of Free State, North West

Weather Reporter

An orange level 6 warning has been issued for severe thunderstorms over the western parts of North West and the central and western parts of the Free State on Friday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has also issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail and damaging winds in places in the Joe Gqabi and Chris Hani District municipalities of the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape, central and western parts of the Free State, as well as the central and south-eastern parts of the North West.

Residents in these areas have been advised to watch out for localised flooding and avoid low-lying areas and bridges.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 11.11.2022 pic.twitter.com/iEfliozLNm — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 10, 2022

Friday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Warm in the north, otherwise cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool with morning fog and drizzle along the escarpment and isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers on the Highveld from the afternoon. It will be warm in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy and cool to warm with morning drizzle and fog patches along the escarpment. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the extreme south-west.

North West: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east where there will be morning fog patches.

Free State: Partly cloudy and cool to warm, with widespread showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape: Cloudy with mist along the coast in the morning where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy in the east with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered to widespread in the extreme eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be light and variable, becoming moderate to fresh south-westerly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Early morning fog along the west coast where it will be fine, otherwise partly cloudy to cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme north-east from the afternoon.

It will be cool in places along the coastline. Wind along the coast will be light and variable between Table Bay and Cape Columbine, but light to moderate northerly to north-westerly north of Cape Columbine, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly moderating from the east from the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy in places at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot but warm along the coast and adjacent interior with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered to widespread in the north and eastern parts. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh easterly, becoming light north-easterly from late afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy with showers in the east at first otherwise partly cloudy and warm becoming cloudy with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, but strong in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but cool in the south-west. It will become cloudy in the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the west. The wind along the coast will be Moderate easterly to north-easterly, becoming fresh in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: Very High.