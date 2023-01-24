Level 2 warning: Thunderstorms, hail and strong winds expected in parts of Northern Cape

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms, which can possibly lead to large amounts of small hail, strong winds and excessive lightning, over the north eastern parts of the Northern Cape, extreme west of the North-West province, and west of the

Free State, on Wednesday.

According to the weather service, residents in these areas should watch out for:

Localised flooding of settlements, low-lying roads and bridges

Localised damage to infrastructure

Severe lightning, resulting in fire incidents and injuries

Difficult driving conditions

Localised damage due to hail

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 25.1.2023 pic.twitter.com/4t2pljIayv— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 24, 2023

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy with isolated late afternoon showers and thundershowers. The expected UVB sunburn index: very high.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy, windy and warm, becoming cloudy from the afternoon with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered along the escarpment. It will be hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo: Cloudy along the escarpment in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot but very hot in the Western Bushveld. Isolated evening showers and thundershowers are expected in the south-east.

North West: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy in the east until late morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the east. It will be windy in the east.

Northern Cape: Fine in the central parts, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east. The wind along the coast will be light to moderate south-westerly becoming strong southerly to south-easterly in the afternoon.

Western Cape: Fine in the west, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm, clearing from the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly in the south at first, otherwise fresh to strong easterly to south-easterly. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers of rain. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly by the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers,

but rain along the coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly, becoming light to moderate easterly to north-easterly by the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool but warm in the north where it will be partly cloudy. Scattered showers and thundershowers are expected, but widespread along the coast and adjacent interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in places by evening The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

