Gauteng heatwave to get worse, residents warned to take precaution

Faizel Patel

Gauteng residents are expected to bare the brunt of the heatwave in the province this week, with the regional weather service warning residents to take precautions.

Regional weather service, Gauteng Weather, has forecasted even hotter temperatures with low chances of any rain for the province.

“Alert, worst of the heat ahead,” It tweeted.

Heatwave

According to Gauteng Weather, temperatures in Johannesburg start of at a minimum of 17°C on Tuesday, becoming very hot and reaching a high of 34°C on Wednesday.

It has also forecaster a 20 to 25% chance of rain to cool things down.

Pretoria will also not be spared from the scorching temperatures.

The mercury in the capital city is expected rise from 18°C on Monday, reaching a sweltering 36°C on Wednesday.

There is also a 20% to 27% chance for rain forecasted for Pretoria.

Joburg Emergency Services

Johannesburg Emergency Services Robert Mulaudzi has urged residents to take precaution during the extreme hot temperatures.

“Residents are urged to drink lots of water, avoid direct sunlight especially between 11am and 3pm. Those who are working under direct sunlight must take regular break so that we can prevent situations of heat exhaustion and heat cramps which may lead to heat stroke.”

“From our side as the City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Services, we remain on high alert so that we can respond to any emergencies that might occur throughout the City of Johannesburg,” Mulaudzi said.

SA Weather Service

Meanwhile, the South African Weather Services (Saws) has also warned of high temperatures across other parts of the country.

“A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal until Tuesday. Fine and hot. The expected UVB sunburn index is extreme.

Weather advisory: heat wave: KwaZulu-Natal: 22/01/2023 0:00 until 24/01/2023 20:00

“When temperatures are extremely high, our ability to cool our bodies through sweating is reduced, and this can lead to dehydration and heat stroke. People and animals may experience heat stroke of heart exhaustion with prolonged heat exposure and physical activities,” it said.

