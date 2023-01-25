Level 2 warning for thunderstorms, hail and heavy rain issued in three provinces

Weather Reporter

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued a yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms in the extreme eastern parts of Northern Cape, western parts of Free State as well as over the northern parts of Eastern Cape on Thursday.

Large amount of small hail, strong winds, excessive lightning and flooding should be expected in these areas.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Kai !Garib, Dawid Kruiper, !Kheis, and Kareeberg local Municipalities of Northern Cape as well as the Cederberg local Municipality of Western Cape.

This as residents in Gauteng have been warned of high temperatures on Thursday. Affected areas include Pretoria, Johannesburg, Kempton Park and Vereeniging.

“High temperatures might cause heat-related illness such as heat exhaustion, heat stroke, cardiovascular and respiratory disorders,” warned the weather service.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 26.1.2023

Thursday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south. The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga: Morning fog on the Escarpment and Highveld, otherwise cloudy and cool to warm but Hot in the Lowveld. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected.

Limpopo: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog on the escarpment, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with a chance of light showers and rain in the extreme east.

North West: Partly cloudy and hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State: Cloudy in the east at first with morning fog, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers. It will be windy in the western parts in the morning.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east. It will be windy in the eastern parts in the morning. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to southeasterly.

Western Cape: Fine and warm to hot but very hot in places in the east. It will become cloudy along the south coast and adjacent interior by evening. The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to southeasterly but moderate east to south-east along the south coast The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with isolated afternoon thunderstorms in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers

but isolated in the extreme west. The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southeasterly, becoming strong north-easterly from the south in the afternoon, spreading to Richards Bay by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

