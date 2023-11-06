Level 5 warning: Severe thunderstorms, heavy rain expected in five provinces

Here's what to expect on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has issued orange level 5 and yellow level 2 severe thunderstorms alerts in places over the central parts of the country on Tuesday.

An orange level 5 for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours, large amount of small hail and possible strong damaging winds has been issued over the eastern parts of the Free State, extreme south-eastern part of the North West, extreme southern parts of Mpumalanga and Gauteng Highveld, and the north-west parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

⚠️Weather alerts for tomorrow, 07 November 2023. Orange level 5 and Yellow level 2 Severe thunderstorms alerts expected in places over the central parts of the country.#southafricanweather #SouthAfrica pic.twitter.com/l7yhT8JeA5 — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 6, 2023

A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours has been issued over the northern parts of Gauteng, eastern and central parts of both North West and Free State, extreme south-western parts of Limpopo, Mpumalanga Highveld and central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

Tuesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Cloudy and cool with scattered showers and thundershowers but widespread in the south. The expected uvb sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

ALSO READ: Cooler weather expected in Gauteng after scorching temperatures

Limpopo: Cloudy and warm but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers can be expected in the afternoon but scattered in the south-west.

North West: Cloudy and cool to warm, with scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread in the south-east.

Free State: Cloudy and cold to cool, isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers, but widespread over the eastern part.

Northern Cape: Partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated with isolated showers and thundershowers in the extreme east becoming fine over the central parts. The wind along the coast will be fresh southerly becoming strong by evening north of Port Nolloth.

Western Cape: Cloudy to partly cloudy and cool with a chance of light rain over the coastal areas as well as the adjacent interior in the morning but continuing along the south coast into the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly in the south but light to moderate in the west and south-west becoming fresh southerly in the afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine in the south west at first, otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain over the central and east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

ALSO READ: ‘Rare’ snow expected to continue to fall over some parts of SA

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the extreme east. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly.

KwaZulu-Natal: Cloudy and cool, but warm in the north-east. Widespread showers and thundershowers are expected but scattered in the south and north.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly, becoming south-westerly from the south from mid-morning spreading northwards. The expected UVB sunburn index: Low.