Cooler weather expected in Gauteng after scorching temperatures

After a scorching weekend, Gauteng residents can expect cooler temperatures from Tuesday, according to regional forecaster Gauteng Weather.

Temperatures in the province are expected to drop to about twenty degrees.

In Johannesburg, the mercury is expected to hover at a minimum of 11°C with a maximum of 18°C.

Pretoria will see temperatures with a minimum of 13°C and maximum of 20°C.

Warmer temperatures are expected from Wednesday.

Weather warnings

The South African Weather Service (Saws) meanwhile has issued a yellow level two warning for the Eastern Cape.

Heavy rainfall and thunderstorms, accompanied by strong winds and hail, are among the forecast severe weather conditions in the northeastern part of the province.

“Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorm over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape , Central and western parts of Both Free State and the North West and extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape province,” Saws said.

⚠️Alerts update for Tomorrow 06 November 2023: Yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorm over the eastern parts of the Eastern Cape , Central and western parts of Both Free State and the North West and extreme eastern parts of the Northern Cape province

#southafricanweather pic.twitter.com/0DTL3Sv3qS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 5, 2023

Load shedding

Meanwhile, Eskom said due to improved generating capacity and sufficient emergency reserves for the week ahead, daytime load shedding will be suspended from Monday morning.

The embattled power utility’s announcement followed Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa weekly update on Sunday

Stage 2 load shedding will be implemented on Sunday from 4pm to 5am on Monday as previously scheduled.

Outages

Ramokgopa said Eskom “dropped the ball” this past week when unplanned outages shot up to over 17 000MW.

“We’ve done exceptionally well over a period of three months [but] I think the ball has been dropped here”

Ramokgopa said the breakdown of the units in question was caused by boiler tube leaks, adding that six of these units were expected to return to service by Wednesday.

“For us to resolve the crisis, it is important that we are consistent in relation to our performance. We are not helping the minister of finance [and] we are not helping the South African economy,” Ramokgopa said.

