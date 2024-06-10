Weather update: Warnings issued for damaging winds, risk of fire as another cold day is expected

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Morning fog and frost is expected in several regions as South Africa prepares for another cold day on Tuesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds resulting in build-up of sand on coastal routes, localised disruption of small harbours and port for a short period of time and small vessels at risk of taking on water and capsising in a locality between Margate and Richards Bay.

A yellow level 1 warning was also issued for damaging winds resulting in transport routes affected by difficult driving conditions, loose debris blown around, localised problems for high sided vehicles on prone routes, and risk of rapid spreading of fires over the central parts of the Northern Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central and north-central parts of the Northern Cape as well as the Beaufort West Municipality of the Western Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Morning fog in the southern parts, otherwise fine and cold to cool with frost in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but cold over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool.

North West Province:

Fine and cold to cool, but windy in the extreme west.

Free State:

Morning frost in places, otherwise fine and cold to cool, but windy in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Fine and cold to cool but warm in places and windy over the central, and eastern parts.

It will become partly cloudy in the west by the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming light overnight.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool to warm. It will become cloudy over the south-western parts by the afternoon with evening rain.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly, but strong to near gale in the south-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Fine, windy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Morning frost north of the escarpment where it will be cold, otherwise fine and cool, but windy over the western interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly reaching strong to gale force in places south of Richards bay from mid-day.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.