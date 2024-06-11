Weather update: Some rain in the Cape, otherwise a fine and cool Wednesday expected

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

Aside from 30% precipitation predicted in the Western Cape, South Africa should have fine, if cool to cold, weather on Wednesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued no weather warnings this time.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and cold to cool.

The expected UVB sunburn index:

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool but cold over the southern Highveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and cool.

North West Province:

Fine and cold to cool. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Free State:

Fine and cold to cool. It will be windy in the extreme west.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog in the extreme west, otherwise partly cloudy and cold to cool but fine, windy in the extreme east.

The wind along the coast will be light easterly to north-easterly becoming moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly from the afternoon.

Western Cape:

Cold in places over the southern and north-eastern parts, otherwise partly cloudy and cool but cloudy in the west with isolated to scattered light morning showers and rain in the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be strong westerly to north-westerly along the southwest coast until late afternoon, otherwise moderate to fresh westerly to northwesterly.

It will become light to moderate southerly to south-easterly along the west coast from afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly reaching strong in places in the east by the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Partly cloudy and cool. The wind along the coast will be moderate north-westerly but freshening westerly from the west by late morning.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and cool to warm. The wind along the coast will be strong north-easterly north of KwaDukuza, otherwise moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly becoming light to moderate south-westerly from Durban southwards by mid day afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.