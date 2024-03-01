Weather update: Damaging winds in Western Cape and heatwave in Eastern Cape

Here's what you can expect on Saturday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 2 March.

The weather service has warned of damaging wind, posing risks to vessels along Cape Agulhas to Cape Columbine and a heatwave in Eastern Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 2 March

Weather warnings

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning of damaging wind, leading to small vessels and personal watercraft at risk of taking on water and capsizing in a locality. It is expected between Cape Agulhas and Cape Columbine from late afternoon into Sunday.

Advisories

A heatwave with persistently high temperatures is expected over Dr Beyers Naudé Local Municipality and Inxuba Yethemba Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 2 March

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm to hot weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect partly cloudy conditions over the eastern parts in the morning, with fog patches on the southern and eastern highveld, otherwise fine and warm but hot in the lowveld.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy along the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot, but fine over the southern and western parts.

North-West province:

A day of partly cloudy and warm to hot weather awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the extreme north-east.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy conditions with fog along the coast and the adjacent interior in the morning, where it will be cool in places, otherwise fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy over the east and north-western parts, where it will be very hot in places. Isolated thundershowers are expected over the north-eastern parts.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions along the coast, but cloudy along the west and south coasts, where fog patches are possible in the morning. It will become fine in the north-west in the afternoon. Isolated showers and rain are expected over the western parts of the south coast in the afternoon.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy weather is expected along the coast at times; otherwise, it is fine and warm to hot, but very hot in places over the interior. It will become partly cloudy in the north in the afternoon, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-east. Light rain is expected in places along the coast in the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy conditions along the coast at times, otherwise fine and warm to hot, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior, which are otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the north. It will become partly cloudy in the south, with isolated afternoon thundershowers in the south-west.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.