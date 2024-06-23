Weather update: Light rain expected in parts of Western Cape

Here's what to expect on Monday.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) expects light rain over the Overberg, spreading to the coastal areas of the Garden Route by Monday evening.

Elsewhere in the Western Cape, it will become cloudy over the southern and southwestern parts in the afternoon.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 24/06/2024

The rest of the country should expect fine and cool weather.

Monday’s weather forecast

Gauteng: Fine and cool weather. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga: Partly cloudy at first with morning frost in places over the Highveld, as well as fog along the escarpment and southern Highveld, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo: Partly cloudy in places, becoming fine and cool to warm by the afternoon.

North West: Fine and cool to warm weather, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State: Morning fog patches in the extreme east, otherwise fine and cool.

Coastal areas

Northern Cape: Fine, windy and cool to warm weather, becoming cloudy with fog along the northern coastal areas from evening. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape: Morning fog and mist in places, otherwise fine to partly cloudy and cool. It will become cloudy over the south and south-western parts in the afternoon, with light rain over the Overberg, spreading to the coastal areas of the Garden Route by the evening.

The wind along the coast will be light west to south-westerly becoming moderate to fresh in the afternoon, and strong southerly in the west by evening. The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Western half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool to warm, becoming cloudy with isolated evening showers along the South Coast. The wind along the coast will be moderate south-westerly.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape: Fine and cool but warm in places, becoming cloudy south east of East London in the afternoon. The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-easterly becoming moderate south-westerly in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal: Partly cloudy in the extreme north-east with morning fog over the interior, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly but south-westerly in the north at first, becoming moderate to fresh north-easterly in the south, spreading northwards late afternoon. The expected UVB sunburn index: High.