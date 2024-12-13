Weather: Severe storms in three provinces and extreme heatwave conditions in five provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 14 December 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms that will result in localised flooding in parts of the Free State, Mpumalanga, and Gauteng, and the heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue in North West, Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 December

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms causing heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds, and excessive lightning that will result in localised flooding of susceptible settlements, roads, and low-lying areas; localised damage to properties; as well as localised disruptions to municipal services expected over northeastern parts of the Free State, western parts of Mpumalanga, and eastern parts of Gauteng.

Fire danger warning

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northeastern parts of the Northern Cape, in places over both the Free State and the North West, as well as the northwestern parts of Limpopo.

Advisories

The heat wave with persistently high temperatures will continue over North West, the eastern parts of the Free State, Gauteng, Limpopo, and Mpumalanga, but over the southwestern parts in Limpopo and the extreme southwestern parts in Mpumalanga.

ALSO READ: Heatwave: Temperatures expected to hit the 40s in Limpopo today

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 14 December:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can expect partly cloudy and hot weather with scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Gauteng Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/5Zzj1yQp5A — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can enjoy cloudy conditions in the Lowveld and escarpment areas with drizzle and morning fog; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the north-east.

Mpumalanga Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/hTLVHtlLGs — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the Lowveld and escarpment areas with drizzle and morning fog; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the Western Bushveld, where it will be very hot.

North-West province:

Fine weather in the extreme west awaits North West residents; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy, windy, and hot to very hot, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers in the east.

North West Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/e4Ei2N2TPj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions with fog in the extreme east in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine, hot to very hot, but partly cloudy and windy in the east with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Free State Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/TwcOt8oKNB — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Northern Cape:

The day will be cool in places along the coast, otherwise fine and hot to very hot, but warm in the southwest.

Northern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/My1EkdUUZe — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy weather along the south coast at first; otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot, but cool in places along the south-western and south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Western Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/EjxtZrgAFP — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

Eastern Cape (western half):

There will be partly cloudy conditions along the coast and adjacent interior; otherwise, it will be fine and warm.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be partly cloudy with morning light rain and mist over the eastern parts; otherwise, it will be fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape Tomorrow 's Weather overview: 14/12/2024 pic.twitter.com/ZexqXm69ez — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) December 13, 2024

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme south-west.