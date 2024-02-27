Weather update: Hot and uncomfortable conditions expected in Northern Cape and Western Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Wednesday.

It is predicted most of South Africa will be cloudy and cool to warm on Wednesday, but residents in the Northern and Western capes should expect high temperatures.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the northern and central parts of Northern Cape, the interior of Namakwa District (Northern Cape) and over the interior the West Coast and Cape Winelands (Western Cape).

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the interior of Namakwa (Northern Cape), West Coast including City of Cape Town and Cape Winelands (Western Cape).

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy and cool, becoming partly cloudy in the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate 2.

Mpumalanga:

Cloudy and cool to warm with fog and drizzle along the escarpment in the morning.

Limpopo:

Cloudy and cool to warm with fog and drizzle along the escarpment in the morning.

North West Province:

Fine in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot.

Free State:

Cloudy with morning fog patches and drizzle in the east at first, otherwise partly cloudy and warm.

Northern Cape:

Fine and warm to hot, but partly cloudy and very hot in the north. It will be extremely hot over the south-west.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly but light and variable north of Port Nolloth.

Western Cape:

Partly cloudy in places over Cape Winelands and Central Karoo in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over the West Coast.

It will be warm along the Cape Peninsula and south coast.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southeasterly north of Table Bay becoming fresh to strong northwesterly towards the evening, otherwise strong to gale easterly to south-easterly.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Morning fog in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and warm, but hot in places over interior. It will become fine from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be Fresh to strong easterly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Cloudy with fog patches in places south of escarpment at first, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north easterly.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog over the interior, otherwise cloudy and cool but warm in the north-east with a chance of light morning and evening rain and showers.

The wind along the coast will be moderate southerly to southeasterly, becoming easterly to north-easterly from the south in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.