Weather update: Damaging winds and extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in two provinces

Here's what you can expect on Tuesday.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 27 February.

The weather service has warned of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea in the Western Cape and extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions in the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

⛈️🌦️Weather outlook for Tuesday,

partly cloudy and hot to warm with isolated showers and thunderstorms in the east. It will be cool along the east coast.

⚠️Weather warning⚠️: (A) : Damaging winds#saws #southafricanwether #weatheroutlook pic.twitter.com/2diEurdq3m — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) February 26, 2024

Weather warnings, 27 February

Weather warnings

The weather service issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Cape Columbine and Cape Agulhas in the Western Cape.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in the central parts of the Northern Cape and the Kamiesberg and Hantam municipalities, over the West Coast and the Central Karoo municipalities (Western Cape).

Advisories

Extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions are expected in places over the West Coast District Municipality in the Western Cape and the Kamiesberg Local Municipality in the Northern Cape on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 27 February

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers, but warm weather in the north.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool conditions. Drizzle can be expected along the escarpment.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and cool to warm, with morning drizzle along the escarpment.

North-West province:

A day of fine weather in the west at first, otherwise partly cloudy and hot to very hot conditions, awaits North West residents with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy weather with morning fog patches in the east at first, otherwise fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming partly cloudy with isolated showers and thundershowers in the east.

Northern Cape:

There will be fine and hot to very hot conditions, but extremely hot over the southwest. It will be warm over the northern coastline.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy conditions in the extreme north-east in the morning, otherwise fine and hot to very hot but extremely hot over most parts of the West Coast district. It will be warm along the south-west and south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “extreme.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy in places at first, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Residents can look forward to cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers and rain along the wild coast, becoming fine over the northern and western parts by afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, which will be otherwise cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain.