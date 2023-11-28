Weather update: Heatwave lingers in Limpopo, rest of SA should be cooler on Wednesday

Here's what to expect on Wednesday.

Cooler weather is expected, as well as showers and thundershowers in many parts of the country.

Most South Africans can breathe a sigh of relief as the heatwave that had gripped the country for a week (though it has felt longer) is finally over.

The SA Weather Service believes it will just be the northern parts of Limpopo that will suffer heatwave conditions on Wednesday, and then that will be the end of it.

🟣Updated Heatwave Advisory:

28 November 2023🟣

We expect today to be the last day of the heatwave conditions over most parts of the country, with just the northern parts of Limpopo remaining into tomorrow (Wednesday 29 Nov 23). pic.twitter.com/7vUxwalkdj — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) November 28, 2023

The service also issued a yellow level 2 warning for thunderstorms leading to gusty winds, small hail and heavy downpours over the northern and western parts of KwaZulu-Natal, central and southern parts of Limpopo and in places over Mpumalanga.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are also expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, south-western parts of the Free State and the Lowveld of Limpopo.

Wednesday’s weather forecast

Gauteng:

Cloudy in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High

Mpumalanga:

Partly cloudy and warm to hot with scattered showers and thundershowers.

Limpopo:

Partly cloudy and warm with scattered showers and thundershowers but isolated in the extreme north.

North West Province:

Partly cloudy, windy and hot with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered over the north-eastern parts.

Free State:

Partly cloudy, windy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the extreme east.

Northern Cape:

Partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot with isolated morning showers and thundershowers in the east and north. It will be fine in the west and south.

The wind along the coast will be strong southerly to south-easterly.

Western Cape:

Cloudy to partly cloudy in the east and along the south coast at first with morning light rain along the south coast, otherwise fine and cool to warm but hot in places over the interior of the West Coast District.

The wind along the coast will be strong south-easterly but light to moderate easterly to south-easterly along the south coast becoming fresh to strong in the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme

Western half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated morning showers along the coast. It will become fine over the interior from late morning.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

Eastern half of the Eastern Cape:

Partly cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh south-westerly, becoming moderate south-easterly in the afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Cloudy and cool with isolated showers and thundershowers but scattered in the north and west. It will be warm in the north.

The wind along the coast will be fresh to strong southerly to south-westerly, reaching near gale in places in the morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate