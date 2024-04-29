Weather update: A fine and warm day expected tomorrow

Here's what weather you can expect on Tuesday.

Aside from some morning fog on the west coast, most of South Africa should see a fine and warm day on Tuesday.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, the SA Weather Service said extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central parts of the Northern Cape, Central Karoo of the Western Cape, as well as the western interior of the Eastern Cape.

📷 Weather forecast for tomorrow 30 April 2024.

📷 Morning fog in the west coast, otherwise fine and mostly warm temperatures for the country. No rainfall is expected for tomorrow.#saws#southafricanweather#weatheroutlook#WeatherSmart pic.twitter.com/wdEKneL3ZS — SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) April 29, 2024

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm but cool in places in the south.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Extreme.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm.

North West Province:

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Free State:

Fine and cool to warm, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon.

Northern Cape:

Cool along the coast where it will be cloudy at times with morning and evening fog, otherwise fine and warm to hot becoming partly cloudy in the extreme east in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-westerly to westerly.

Western Cape:

Partly along the coastal areas and adjacent interior with morning fog, returning along the west coast in the evening, otherwise fine and cool to warm.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh north-westerly to westerly, reaching strong along the south-west coast by mid-morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Partly cloudy along the coast and adjacent interior with morning and evening fog in places, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine and warm, becoming partly cloudy along the coast in the afternoon.

The wind along the coast will be light north-easterly, becoming moderate south-westerly in the late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be light to moderate north-easterly to northerly but fresh to strong in places north of Richards Bay at times.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Moderate.