Weather update: Severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds in four provinces

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 27 April 2024.

The weather service has warned of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, hail and strong winds in parts of Free State, Northern Cape, North West and Western Cape. Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 27 April

Impact-based warnings

The weather service has issued a yellow level two warning for severe thunderstorms with possible heavy downpours leading to localised flooding, hail, and strong damaging winds, resulting in damage and flooding of informal settlements and susceptible areas in the western parts of Free State, the eastern Northern Cape, and the extreme south-western parts of North West province.

Saws also issued a yellow level one warning of damaging winds leading to difficulty in navigation at sea between Table Bay and Plettenberg Bay.

Fire danger warnings

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the central interior of the Northern Cape and Matzikama municipality in the Western Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 27 April

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the Lowveld, where it will be warm. It will become partly cloudy in some places in the afternoon.

Limpopo:

The day will start with morning fog patches and drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers in the south-west. It will become partly cloudy in some places in the afternoon.

North-West province:

Partly cloudy and warm weather awaits the North West, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the extreme south-west.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see cloudy conditions with morning fog patches in the east; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers scattered in the west.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy weather with morning fog along the extreme northern coast; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm but hot in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected over the central parts but scattered in the east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect partly cloudy and warm to hot conditions in the west; otherwise, it will be cloudy and warm with isolated showers and thundershowers along the south-east coast and the adjacent interior.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be partly cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north in the evening; otherwise, it will be fine and warm in some places in the afternoon.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be cloudy with light rain and fog south of the escarpment in the morning; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and thundershowers in the north-west from late afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the south-western interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast and adjacent interior. It will be warm along the north coast.