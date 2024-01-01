Weather update: Extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Western Cape and fire danger

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) released its latest weather forecast for Tuesday, 2 January.

The weather service has warned about extremely uncomfortable conditions in the Western Cape and extreme high fire danger in the Northern Cape.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 2 January

Residents of the West Coast district interior and Cape Winelands in the Western Cape have been warned of extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Fire danger

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected in places over the northern parts of the Northern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Tuesday, 2 January

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy and warm conditions with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “very high.”

Therefore, residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect cloudy and cool to warm weather with isolated showers.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers.

North-West province:

A day of fine condtions, becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot weather is expected with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate fine weather becoming partly cloudy and warm to hot , with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers in the east and central parts.

Northern Cape:

There will be cloudy and warm with foggy conditions in the morning over the extreme north-west, but otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot but very hot in the north, with isolated afternoon showers and thundershowers over the western and central interior.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect cloudy weather in places in the early morning, but otherwise mostly clear and hot to very hot, but warm along the south coast.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “very high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Conditions are expected to be cloudy in the morning, otherwise fine and warm but cool along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

The day will be cloudy and cool but cool south of the escarpment, with isolated showers and thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches in places over the interior, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and thundershowers.